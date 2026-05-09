Nick Cannon’s Business Accountant Stole $2M From Him & Fled To Uganda, Feds Charge

Nick Cannon’s former money manager allegedly stole over $2 million through unauthorized debit card withdrawals, Amazon purchases, and personal travel expenses.

Nick Cannon just found out that his money manager had been treating his bank account like a personal ATM for nearly four years straight.

Federal prosecutors charged Frank Musoke, 38, with five counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion after he allegedly siphoned more than $2 million from the “Wild ‘n Out” creator’s accounts without permission.

Musoke worked as an account manager at a high-end Beverly Hills business management and tax firm that handled the finances of elite entertainment-industry clients.

He had full access to Nick’s debit cards, PINs, and financial accounts, enabling the theft.

From December 2019 through June 2023, prosecutors say Musoke went on a spending spree using Nick’s cards to withdraw roughly $1.7 million from ATMs, drop $165,270 on Amazon purchases, blow nearly $192,000 on personal travel, and rack up another $160,000-plus on miscellaneous personal expenses.

Nick had been a client at the firm for almost two decades when all this went down. The company discovered the missing money and fired Musoke in July 2023, but by then the damage was done.

According to federal prosecutors, Musoke didn’t stop there. Between May 2021 and May 2023, he filed false federal income tax returns that failed to report approximately $1.7 million in stolen income, leading to additional tax evasion charges.

The feds believe Musoke fled to Uganda, where he holds dual citizenship with the United States.

If convicted on all counts, he’s looking at up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge and up to five years for each tax evasion count.

Nick’s team hasn’t commented on the situation yet.

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