Pooh Shiesty Maintains Innocence In $450K Gucci Mane Robbery

Pooh Shiesty maintains his innocence after entering a not guilty plea to federal kidnapping and robbery charges involving Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty stood before a federal judge in Dallas and rejected every allegation against him, entering a not guilty plea to charges that could send him away for life.

His attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed the Friday arraignment, marking the latest development in a case that’s captivated the Hip-Hop industry since January when prosecutors say a studio meeting turned into an armed takeover.

The feds claim Pooh orchestrated the whole thing to force Gucci Mane into terminating their recording contract.

According to prosecutors, Pooh and eight co-conspirators showed up at a Dallas studio with guns, held three men at gunpoint, and robbed them of cash and jewelry.

Gucci allegedly lost a $250,000 watch and $200,000 worth of diamond earrings in the incident. The victims were forced to sign paperwork releasing Pooh from his contract obligations.

Hours after the alleged robbery, several defendants posted photos and videos on social media showing off the stolen jewelry, which prosecutors say proves their involvement.

Pooh’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., who supposedly helped plan the robbery, had already entered his own not-guilty plea earlier this week.

Memphis rapper Big30, whose real name is Rodney Wright, did the same. Both men face the same federal charges as Pooh, including robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent crime.

What makes this case particularly damaging for Pooh is that he’s been denied bond and remains locked up awaiting trial.

A judge rejected his release request, meaning he’ll stay in custody throughout the legal process.