Real Boston Richey Has Major Allegations Against Him With Baby Rumors To Boot

Real Boston Richey’s ex girlfriend says she discovered she’s pregnant with his child only days after publicly exposing him.

Real Boston Richey may have another storm brewing and this one sounds deeply personal. Just days after his ex girlfriend publicly aired him out online, she jumped back on live with a revelation nobody saw coming.

According to her, she recently discovered she is three months pregnant and believes the child is his.

Real Boston Richey's ex girlfriend went live and revealed she found out she is 3 months PREGNANT with his baby just DAYS after she EXPOSED him 😭👀



"As soon as I finally leave this man I find this out wtf"

"Im putting him on child support I need $400k a month I'm done with him" pic.twitter.com/7ELfAnDq42 — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) May 6, 2026

Timing is everything and her timing sucks. “As soon as I finally leave this man I find this out wtf,” she reportedly said during a livestream.

And yes, she plans to tax him on the child support.

“Im putting him on child support I need $400k a month I’m done with him.”

OUCH.

Real Boston Richey has turned into a reality show nobody asked for. I’d rather watch the commercials.

Taking a step back, here are some cliffs.

• The drama reportedly escalated after Richey released the song “B**ch You Weird,” which Tatiana believed was about her.

• Tatiana made several serious allegations on social media, including:

• Physical abuse

• Kidnapping

• Claims their relationship began when she was underage

• Allegations involving private intimate videos

• Claims about Richey’s sexual preferences

• Richey responded in a lengthy Instagram video.

• He denied many of the allegations, especially claims regarding his sexuality.

• Richey said the accusations were “false narratives” created after their breakup.

• He did admit their relationship ended because he cheated on her.

• Social media quickly turned the situation into a trending topic with debates, memes and speculation.

• Reports suggest the couple had previous issues before this latest fallout.

• Alleged prior assault accusations

• Previous police involvement in 2025

• As of now:

• Most allegations remain unproven

• No major legal outcome has publicly emerged

• The situation is largely playing out online through videos, posts and livestreams

Thank you AI, because I did not want to write anything else out this BS.