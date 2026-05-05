Drake Rumored To Drop “Scary Hours 4” Today To Preclude “ICEMAN”

Drake is looking to slam dunk on the industry. Just in time for Cinco De Mayo – May 5. DJ Akademiks jumped on a livestream and all but suggested something major was about to drop. He didn’t hand over specifics, but he made it clear that Hip-Hop media might be “crying” when it happens. That’s cap, but I definitely think people want to hear some bar-heavy Drizzy.

The timing lines up perfectly with the rollout for ICEMAN, Drake’s long-awaited solo return. It has been about two and a half years since he last carried a full project on his own, so expectations are sky high.

Fans are suggesting this is going to be Scary Hours 4. The “Scary Hours” series is no-frills playground. When he wants to remind people he can really rap, that is where he goes. I do not get why he doesn’t just do a whole album like that, but I guess sales matter more than satisfying the rap community.

There is also a bigger picture at play, some argue. I do not feel this way, but here it is. Hip-Hop has not exactly been dominating the charts the way it once did. The industry is quietly hoping Drake can inject some energy back into the space. A surprise drop, especially one tied to the “Scary Hours” brand, could do exactly that. I think Hip-Hop is doing just fine.

This is all speculation for now. Akademiks just be talking sometimes.

If something is coming, you probably will not get a warning.