Kodak Black Out On Bond & His Attorney Bradford Cohen Is Already Tearing The Case Apart

Kodak Black is out on $75K bond and his lawyer Bradford Cohen is calling the MDMA trafficking affidavit “horrible” and legally flawed.

Kodak Black posted his $75,000 bond and walked out of an Orange County, Florida jail on Thursday, and his attorney, Bradford Cohen, immediately went on offense after the release.

Cohen called the probable cause affidavit behind this case one of the worst he’s read in years, and he’s been a defense attorney for three decades.

“Ridiculous probable cause affidavit,” Cohen said. “I haven’t seen one this bad in years. Thin is an overstatement.”

That kind of language from a veteran lawyer isn’t bluster, and Cohen made clear he’d say the same thing if his client were a plumber or a construction worker, not a rap star.

The legal argument at the center of everything is constructive possession, which is what prosecutors need to prove to connect Kodak to a bag he never touched inside a car he was never in.

“It is a PC where it does not even establish constructive possession, according to the law,” Cohen said, and he said the defense is already preparing multiple motions and expects serious conversations with the prosecutor ahead.

Cohen also said he plans to post the affidavit online for the public to read and judge for themselves.

The charge itself goes back to a November 2025 incident in Orlando, where officers responded to a gunshot call and found two luxury SUVs parked nearby.

As AllHipHop covered when Kodak’s bond was set, police found a pink bag inside a Lamborghini containing 25.34 grams of MDMA and $37,000 in cash, along with documents bearing Kodak’s name. Neither vehicle was registered to him, and he wasn’t inside either one, which is exactly the gap Cohen says the affidavit can’t close.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’m not just saying it because it’s Kodak and I absolutely love Kodak. It is a horrible probable cause affidavit that does not meet the requirements of what a constructive possession case is,” Cohen continued.

He wrapped his statement with a message aimed squarely at the prosecutor.

“Hopefully, they do the right thing and actually adhere to the law and see that this is not a constructive possession case,” he said.

Kodak has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, and according to NBC Miami, he waived his in-person appearance at the future arraignment, letting Cohen handle it from here.

Kodak’s next court date in Orange County has not yet been set.