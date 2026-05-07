Judge Rejects Prosecutor’s Attempt To Use Kodak Black’s Rap Career Against Him; Granted $75K Bond

Kodak Black walks out with a $75,000 bond after the judge shuts down prosecutors trying to use his rap career against him in court.

Kodak Black walked into an Orange County courtroom and was hit with a $75,000 bond after turning himself in on Wednesday for drug trafficking charges stemming from a November incident.

When he showed up in bond court on Thursday, the prosecution tried to use his celebrity status against him. His defense team wasn’t having it, and neither was the judge, who shut down that angle real quick.

The charge is trafficking more than 10 grams and less than 200 grams of MDMA, the stuff people call Molly.

According to the court records, authorities searched two vehicles in Orlando and found drugs in at least one of them, but here’s the thing: Kodak Black wasn’t in either vehicle, and neither one was registered to him.

His attorney argued that, without fingerprints linking him to the items found, the case was weak, but the judge had already determined that probable cause existed.

The prosecutor wanted the bond raised specifically because Kodak Black is a professional rapper, Haitian American, and flew in from California to turn himself in.

His legal team fired back, pointing out that his nationality and occupation shouldn’t be legal grounds for increasing bail, and the judge agreed.

The timing of Kodak’s arrest hits different when you consider what happened to his baby mother just weeks earlier.

Jammiah Broomfield, 28, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on April 14 on drug trafficking charges involving methamphetamine.

She was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility, facing multiple charges after police say she tried to flee.

The coincidence of both facing serious trafficking allegations within such a short window raises questions about their circles and connections.

This isn’t Kodak’s first rodeo with the law. He’s got 12 prior felony convictions, 2 misdemeanor convictions, and 1 failure-to-appear on his record.

In 2023, he caught a cocaine possession charge in Broward County, and back in July 2022, Fort Lauderdale police pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets plus $74,960 in cash.

The judge cited all of this when setting the bond, making it clear that the $75,000 figure reflected his criminal history, not his status as a performer.

Kodak Black was ordered not to contact co-defendants and witnesses, though his legal team successfully argued for exceptions for family members and security personnel.

The judge also imposed regular drug testing as a condition of his release, and Kodak’s passport was surrendered as part of the bail agreement.