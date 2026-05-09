Snoop Dogg Postpones Long Beach Cannabis Shop Opening

Snoop Dogg just hit pause on his Long Beach homecoming moment, postponing the grand opening of his S.W.E.D. cannabis dispensary due to security concerns that popped up before the Saturday, May 9, ribbon-cutting.

The store at 2115 E. 10th Street was supposed to be a full celebration, complete with city proclamations and early fans walking away with goodie bags and tickets to his June performance at the Long Beach Amphitheater.

Instead, the team decided to pump the brakes and get everything locked down properly.

With expected attendance exceeding safe capacity, we’ve decided to postpone to ensure we deliver the experience the community deserves: safely, and in the right way. We’ll be working closely with the City of Long Beach to bring back an even better event. The energy is real and we’re taking the time to match it,” the company said in a statement. “A new date will be announced soon. Stay tuned.”

It’s the kind of move that shows they’re not rushing this moment, especially since this is his second cannabis shop in LA, following the LAX location that opened back in July 2024.

The Long Beach store is designed to celebrate his roots, featuring everything from a futuristic hologram of Snoop himself to early era memorabilia and Hood Rich Lowrider references that connect directly to the culture that shaped him.

The rapper had been vocal about what this opening meant to him personally.

“Long Beach made me who I am,” Snoop explained. “Opening S.W.E.D. in Long Beach is my way of showing love to the community that showed love to me. We’re creating jobs, opportunities, and a space that celebrates the culture.”

That’s not just business talk either. He’s been building his cannabis empire while staying connected to the community that raised him, and this store represents that commitment on a whole different level.

The postponement doesn’t change what this location means for Long Beach’s economy and culture.

Snoop’s cannabis ventures have become a major part of his business portfolio, and this flagship store in his hometown carries extra weight.

The team’s decision to delay shows they’re taking security seriously, which is smart when you’re dealing with a high-profile opening in a major market.