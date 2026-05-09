Seth Rogen Roasts Kanye West During Netflix Comedy Event

Seth Rogen’s showing at Netflix Is A Joke turned into open season on Kanye West, RFK Jr. and several other celebrities during a wild night in Los Angeles.

Seth Rogen turned the Greek Theatre into a comedy coliseum this week, but somewhere between the punchlines, pyrotechnics and celebrity cameos, Kanye West somehow became the elephant in the amphitheater.

The actor, producer and professional laugh merchant hosted “Seth Goes Greek” on Wednesday night as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest in Los Angeles, raising money for Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer’s nonprofit he runs with wife Lauren Miller Rogen.

The event was stacked – Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Eric André, Josh Gad, Michael Bublé and even Busta Rhymes! They all popped up for the benefit show. Seth booked people he personally wanted to watch and everybody else just had to come along for the ride.

But it was Rogen’s comments about Kanye West that went viral.

Rogen joked, but it turned into something else.

“He had a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ and he’s back. What’s funny is I’ve said critical things about Jewish people; I think I got in more trouble than Kanye West did.”

I am not so sure about that. But Seth is Jewish.

“I have no number one albums.” he said. “I sometimes think what Adolf Hitler would think of the Kanye West song ‘Heil Hitler.’ I bet he’d be torn.”

Seth was not alone.

Jon Stewart also unloaded on Ye during his set and discussed antisemitism He mockingly referencing Kanye’s Adidas fallout and bizarre public redemption tour. Stewart then went for some mainstream white people. He pivoted into roasting RFK Jr., MAGA politics, Spencer Pratt’s mayoral aspirations and even Donald Trump. Anybody could get it at the Greek Theatre that night.

At least it was a good cause.

An Alzheimer’s fundraising turned into a roast session – WOW.

Netflix ends the joke ends tomorrow.