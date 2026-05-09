Cardi B & Ex Stefon Diggs Get Cozy Enough To Spark Rumors

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs turned a Mother’s Day charity event into the internet’s favorite new rumor after affectionate clips go viral.

So…they getting back together?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are no longer hiding…their love. The two stepped out together this weekend at his Diggs Deep Foundation’s annual Mother’s Day celebration. And, they caused a social media frenzy.

The event, titled “A Moment for Mothers,” centered on honoring moms and families through the foundation’s ongoing charitable work. they focus on youth empowerment, education, mentorship and community outreach. But while the mission was heartfelt, people online could not help but notice the chemistry between Cardi and the NFL star. We all saw it.

Cardi B and Diggs poised in front of a pink floral backdrop, smiling for photos and looking extremely comfortable together. Diggs kissed Cardi on the cheek while wrapping his hands around her waist.

I thought they hated each other! Those niceties with the family weren’t just kind gestures.

For Cardi, the appearance adds more fuel following her very public, permanent split with Offset. They are fully divorced now. Meanwhile, Diggs has been rebuilding his own narrative after being acquitted in a Massachusetts case earlier this month. Good for them!

READ ALSO: Stefon Diggs Walks Free After Jury Cleared Him In Assault

Still, this event was not about gossip – I mean, it kind of is. They know what we are going to talk about.

The Diggs Deep Foundation has consistently focused on giving back to underserved communities, especially children and families. The Mother’s Day initiative appeared designed to create a warm atmosphere for moms to feel appreciated, celebrated and supported. Cardi showing up for the occasion certainly amplified attention around the event, whether intentional or not.

And honestly, if there is one thing Cardi understands better than most celebrities, it is how to turn a simple public appearance into a cultural conversation without saying a single word.

No official confirmation about their relationship status…yet. Judging from the body language, I am not seeing “just friends” energy.

We’ll see.