Stefon Diggs Walks Free After Jury Cleared Him In Assault Trial Of Personal Chef

Stefon Diggs cleared his name in Massachusetts court as a jury dismissed all accusations tied to a heated dispute with is personal chef.

Stefon Diggs walked free Tuesday in a Massachusetts courtroom after a jury swiftly rejected felony strangulation and assault allegations that once threatened to derail his NFL future.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver was acquitted on all counts at Norfolk County District Court in Dedham following less than two hours of jury deliberation. It all capped a two-day trial centered on claims made by his former live-in chef.

Diggs, who pleaded not guilty in February, faced accusations that he assaulted Jamila “Mila” Adams during a dispute over pay in December 2025. Adams testified that Diggs entered her bedroom, “smacked me with an open hand,” and later choked her. She said she struggled to breathe during the alleged encounter.

The defense pushed back aggressively, arguing there were no witnesses to support the claims and highlighting the absence of medical documentation.

Attorneys also presented video footage of Adams traveling to New York shortly after the alleged incident, appearing upbeat in clips that showed her smiling and dancing.

A representative for Diggs issued a blunt statement after the verdict: “No assault ever occurred.”

The jury briefly returned to the courtroom during deliberations to ask a question before delivering a not guilty verdict on both counts.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll thanked jurors for their diligence, telling them, “The court is grateful for the seriousness and integrity with which you have carried out your responsibilities.”

The case stemmed from a police report filed Dec. 16, in which Adams accused Diggs of striking her and placing his hands around her neck after an argument at his Dedham home. Though she initially declined to press charges, Adams later moved forward, leading to formal charges against Diggs on Dec. 29.

Outside the courthouse, Diggs declined to speak and departed in a black Escalade. His attorney, Mitchell Shuster, framed the case as financially motivated.

“Domestic violence is a very, very serious issue in this country and it’s disconcerting when people use it as a sword and manufacture claims in an attempt to extract money,” Shuster said. “I believe the jury saw through that today and we are very, very pleased with this result.”

Shuster added, “This has impacted him both personally and professionally. … He’s a human being,” while expressing hope that Diggs can now resume his career.

The receiver was released by New England in March as the case unfolded, and he has yet to be picked up by another team.