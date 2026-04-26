Chrisean Rock Claimed Controversial Victory As Mayweather Family Took Center Stage

Chrisean Rock earned a debated win over Zenith Zion and the Mayweather family shone bright in a chaotic night in Chester, PA.

Chrisean Rock and celebrity boxing collided in Chester, PA at Harrah’s Casino on Saturday night as she defeated Zenith Zion by split decision in a chaotic, but entertaining XRumble main event that doubled as a showcase for the Mayweather family.

Chrisean Rock secured the win behind early damage and relentless pressure, but the fight’s defining moments sparked as much confusion as celebration.

Rock set the tone in Round 1 when she dropped Zenith Zion with a clean right hand. The knockdown was clear, but the count administered by referee Floyd Mayweather Sr. raised eyebrows, with Zion given extended time to recover before the action resumed.

From there, Rock leaned into a straightforward approach. She pressed forward, forced exchanges and landed the heavier shots whenever the two engaged. Zion showed resilience and flashes of counterpunching, but spent much of the fight moving backward under pressure.

The controversy peaked in the final round. Mayweather Sr. ruled a knockdown against Rock that many observers questioned in real time, citing minimal contact. Some ringside called it a phantom punch.

The call stood, adding tension heading into the scorecards. While official tallies were not released, at least one judge reportedly scored the bout for Zion despite Rock appearing to control the majority of meaningful exchanges.

The emotional aftermath underscored the night’s intensity. Both fighters embraced in tears as music filled the arena and reality personality Tommie Lee entered the ring to console Rock. Lee, sitting ringside, also seemed to try to get in the ring during the action.

Beyond the main event, the Mayweather presence loomed large throughout the card. Family members were in attendance as Fatimah Mayweather made her ring debut on the undercard, earning a win over Venus Marcial. With Jeff Mayweather and Floyd Mayweather Sr. energizing the crowd and were bestowed with honors. Fatimah later entered the ring joyously and with visible confidence.

She controlled the early action by staying active while her opponent Marcial struggled to mount any sustained offense. Though her movement lacked the fluidity associated with her family’s legacy, Fatimah showed defensive awareness and improved aggression late, particularly in the third round, to secure the victory in the short-format bout.

The broader narrative surrounding the Mayweather name added another layer. Floyd Mayweather, who had been expected to fight Mike Tyson in the Congo exhibition, instead reportedly watched from afar as his sister competed.

As for Rock and Zion, a rematch appears inevitable, but there are some rumors of another bout. Their fight definitely had disputed calls and competitive energy that may create a natural demand for a second fight. Both women showed determination and heart, which warrants another booking.

For XRumble and promoter Damon Feldman, the night delivered attention and conversation in equal measure. The action was not traditional boxing, but it produced a viral moment and now Rock is a viable draw in the celebrity boxing space.

Our own Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur commentated the fight along with Eric Kelly, Jacqueline Watkins and veteran boxing broadcaster Marc Abrams.