Drake Loses $1M Compounding Bad Weekend After Jay-Z Diss

Drake loses a million on Arsenal the same night Jay-Z disses him at The Roots Picnic, making his weekend absolutely brutal.

Drake just had one of the worst weekends in recent memory after he lost a boatload of money and is trending for getting dissed by Jay-Z.

The Toronto rapper lost a $1 million on Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30, and that same night, Jay-Z took the stage at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia to remind him exactly where he stands in Hip-Hop.

It’s the kind of timing that makes you wonder if the universe is sending a message.

PSG beat Arsenal in Budapest, which means Drake’s cash is gone, and the infamous “Drake Curse” just claimed another team.

This isn’t Drake’s first time watching his money disappear on a sports bet, though. He lost a million on Argentina at the 2022 World Cup final, and he’s been on the wrong side of major upsets before.

The pattern’s so consistent it’s actually kind of crazy.

While Drake was processing his loss, Jay-Z was on stage delivering bars directly at him.

During an acapella freestyle at The Roots Picnic, Hov said “A rapper can’t be my opp” and followed it with “The jig is up, n#### I’m up 10 (billion), wrong chart champ you gotta look up again.”

He was responding to Drake’s “The Jig Is Up” diss from the ICEMAN track “Janice S###”, and the message was crystal clear. Jay-Z wasn’t just dismissing Drake as competition.

He was saying Drake doesn’t even belong in that conversation.