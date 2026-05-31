Kanye West Delivers Record-Breaking Performance In Turkey

Kanye West took over Istanbul, and he “ran the town,” bringing 118,000 screaming fans to their feet at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30 for what turned out to be the most insane concert experience Turkey’s ever witnessed.

This wasn’t just any show; it was his first time ever performing in the country, and he came through with nearly two hours of pure Hip-Hop dominance, that had the entire stadium losing their minds.

The production setup was absolutely wild, featuring the famed massive spherical stage design with mind-blowing lighting effects, thick smoke clouds, and visuals that made you feel like you were inside another dimension.

According to TRT World, things kicked off with “Father” and kept the energy going with absolute classics like “King,” “Runaway,” “Power,” “Flashing Lights,” “Heartless,” “Black Skinhead,” “All The Love,” and “Homecoming” before closing out the entire night with “Stronger.”

The crowd was packed with fans traveling from Turkey, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, and all throughout the Middle East, which shows you how massive his global reach really is.

Local Turkish celebrities showed up to witness the spectacle firsthand, and the whole thing was organized flawlessly. The entire performance was livestreamed on YouTube so fans worldwide could tune in and experience the madness.

Kanye announced he’d just broken the record for the largest ticketed stadium event ever held, cementing this Istanbul show as a historic moment in concert history that’ll be talked about for years to come.

The international attendance and production scale made this one of the most ambitious live performances ever attempted by any artist in the modern era.

Turkish officials are already discussing plans to make Istanbul a permanent destination for international mega-concerts moving forward.

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