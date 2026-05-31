Donald Trump Proclaims Himself GOAT & “Number One Attraction” As Freedom 250 Lineup Collapses

Trump steps in to headline Freedom 250 after artists flee, calling himself the GOAT and the greatest attraction anywhere in the world.

Donald Trump just volunteered to headline the Freedom 250 concert himself after nearly the entire lineup bailed on the event.

The president’s stepping in with what he’s calling an “AMERICA IS BACK Rally” instead of a traditional concert, and he’s not holding back about why artists are abandoning the gig.

Trump described the situation bluntly in his statement, saying “I understand Artists are getting the yips having to do with their performance on Wednesday.”

He then made his pitch to replace the departing performers, describing himself as “the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar.”

Trump added that he’s “the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!).”

The collapse of the Freedom 250 lineup has been swift and brutal.

Morris Day, Young MC, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, The Commodores, Milli Vanilli, and C+C Music Factory all pulled out within 48 hours of the announcement.

Bret Michaels was direct about his reasoning, stating that “what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.”

Young MC echoed similar concerns, noting the event was clearly Trump-backed despite organizers’ nonpartisan claims.

Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory revealed he’d been blindsided when friends questioned why he was involved in what they called the “Trump Freedom show,” saying his agent had never disclosed the political connection during initial booking conversations.

According to reporting on the artist cancellations, only C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida remain committed to performing at the Great American State Fair, scheduled for June 25 through July 10 in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s response reveals his frustration with the exodus.

He emphasized that he doesn’t “want so-called Artists that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy,” and instead wants to be “surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

The real story here isn’t just about artists getting cold feet. It’s about how quickly the narrative shifted from celebrating American culture to a Trump rally, and how artists’ representatives apparently failed to disclose the political nature of the event during initial conversations.

Trump’s willingness to personally perform signals how central he views his own brand to any patriotic messaging, regardless of whether that aligns with traditional notions of nonpartisan national celebrations.

Trump ordered his representatives to explore the feasibility of hosting the rally at the same time and location, framing it as “a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America” with “Only Great Patriots invited.”