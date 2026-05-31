50 Cent Warns Diddy Will Get Away With More When Released From Prison

50 Cent’s Netflix doc about Diddy just earned Emmy consideration while proving the mogul’s legal fight is far from finished.

50 Cent isn’t convinced Diddy’s legal troubles are actually over.

Fif’s four-part documentary series “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” dropped in December and immediately became the conversation, hitting number one on Netflix’s U.S. charts and pulling over 21 million global views in its first week.

Executive produced by 50 and directed by Alex Stapleton, the documentary threads together Diddy’s rise through New York’s hip-hop scene with the allegations that eventually brought him down, creating a timeline that other projects completely missed.

Diddy was convicted on July 2, 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him on October 3, 2025 to 50 months in federal prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. He’s currently serving his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey with an expected release date of April 2028.

But the legal fight isn’t finished.

His lawyers filed an appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and in April 2026, a three-judge panel heard arguments where his team invoked First Amendment defenses and challenged the sentence’s severity.

50 Cent believes Diddy’s conviction won’t stop anything.

“I do believe that his time will be shortened. I believe he’ll be home early. We’ll see who’s at the next parties. His conviction doesn’t mean that they’re going to stop. There’s not enough time going by for change. He got away with a lot of stuff, so you should expect him to think he can get away with more.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” earned an Emmy consideration, which speaks volumes about its credibility in an industry saturated with sensationalized true crime content.

The filmmakers included never-before-seen footage of Diddy in the days before his September 2024 arrest, showing him anxious and hyperaware of his crumbling situation.

They interviewed jurors from his trial, tracked down early accusers like Joi Dickerson-Neal, and built a narrative that feels less like a hit piece and more like actual journalism.

The documentary’s examination of power structures in hip-hop continues to resonate because it asks uncomfortable questions about who knew what and when they knew it.