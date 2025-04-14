Meet Anycia: Atlanta’s Boldest New Voice Talks Dreamville, KARRAHBOOO Friendship, and Her New Album “Grady Baby”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Atlanta rapper Anycia opens up to AllHipHop about Dreamville Fest, her rocky-yet-real friendship with KARRAHBOOO, and what fans can expect from her bold new album Grady Baby.



Atlanta native Anycia is quickly making a name for herself in the rap game with a style that’s as raw, confident, and unpredictable. Known for her unapologetic bars, Southern charm, and bold fashion choices, Anycia is part of a new wave of female rappers redefining what it means to be a star.

Fresh off her performance at the 2025 Dreamville Festival, the rising artist pulled up on AllHipHop for a quick, but unfiltered convo that touched on everything. She explains how she evaded a tense moment with close collaborator KARRAHBOOO, to getting lit with fans in the Southern heat, to her general wild energy. All of this is fuel for her her upcoming album Grady Baby.

Anycia’s charisma is chock-full of “cute-ass disrespectful” vibes. And she is not asking for permission.

Here’s her talk with Quierra Luck and C.D.O.T., mid-conversation.

Anycia: I feel like the most memorable thing was me and Karrah (KARRAHBOOO) being real mad at each other. Wow. And the person working with her at the time was like, “Y’all need to stop letting other people make y’all mad at each other. Y’all need to go in the studio and record.”

And we actually made that song while we were irritated with each other, but still trying to get back to our relationship or whatever. So yeah, that’s the most memorable thing: me and Karrah were not on perfect terms, but we still made something dope. That was dope. That’s my real friend, child, one of my real friends.

AllHipHop: How was Dreamville?

Anycia: It was great. It was intimate. I saw a lot of my little fans—I loved it! It was real cutesy. It was hot, everybody was drunk, I was drunk—we were all just… I loved it. It was great. I love the South!

AllHipHop: What’s next for you?

Anycia: Next is Grady Baby, which is my album that’s about to come out. I just have a bunch of content, and a bunch of cute-ass, disrespectful sh#t coming out. And I hope all my b#tches is ready for it. That’s it.

AllHipHop: Give me some hot girl tips!

Anycia: Be yourself. Take care of yourself. And don’t give a f##k what nobody gotta say. Just do you, baby. Do you, baby. That’s it. Smell good. Look good. Feel good. That’s it!

Does Drunken Drop.

Anycia (laughing): Hey, what’s up? It’s your girl Anycia, and I’m here with—All Good? Is it All Good Hip-Hop? AllHipHop? AllHipHop. Sheeeeet, I’m drunk!

Anycia Photos: By Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur