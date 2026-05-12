Foogiano Rumors Had Everything Wrong

Foogiano’s manager is shutting down rumors that the rapper was locked back up, calling the reports “clickbait” and insisting “Foo good.”

They must want Foogiano back in jail. They are saying that the rapper is already back in federal custody just weeks after regaining his freedom. But hold up…is the rapper’s comeback over already?

Foogiano, born Kwame Khalil Brown, was allegedly booked into the Montgomery Residential Reentry Management facility for supposedly violating the terms of his probation or supervised release. There is a post that says just that. And, along with that, there is a mugshot fueling jokes like the internet is known to do.

But hold up.

Foogiano is off the hook after social media spent the better part of the day insisting the rapper was in the bing again.

Foogiano’s manager shut the rumors down directly, saying, “Don’t listen to the internet, that sh#t hype. Foo is not back in the feds, that’s clickbait sht. Foo good… from the CEO mouth himself. Ain’t no motion stopped.”

The confusion appears to stem from people misunderstanding what the RRM system actually is. According to reports from, Montgomery RRM is not necessarily a prison placement. It is part of the Bureau of Prisons’ reentry process that helps supervise inmates transitioning back into society after incarceration. OK.

Still, that did not stop the internet from internet-ing.

They even said the rapper had supposedly traveled to Georgia to see his children and may have violated conditions tied to his release. Foogiano some prayer hands and they then took that and said he was begging for a release.

Then there was the mugshot.

A booking photo was cap and lied on that man. Blogs and social media pages kept running the story!

After serving years behind bars connected to a federal firearms case and supervised release violations, Foogiano’s return is still moving forward. 1017 and Gucci still have one (I think).