Donald Trump called the White House a ‘s### house’ before his renovations while addressing law enforcement leaders during his second term.

Donald Trump took a jab at the White House’s condition before his renovations while speaking to law enforcement leaders, calling the historic building a “s### house” in its previous state.

The president’s blunt assessment came as he lauded the changes he’s making to the residence during his second term.

Trump has been aggressive about reshaping the White House and Washington D.C. more broadly, with projects ranging from a $400 million ballroom to a 250-foot Independence Arch.

Trump’s renovation efforts have drawn significant criticism from preservationists and the public.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll from October found 56% of Americans opposed his planned ballroom project, with only 28% supporting it. The ballroom would replace the demolished East Wing, which previously housed the first lady’s offices and the White House movie theater.

Beyond the ballroom, Trump has undertaken numerous other changes to the White House.

He transformed the Oval Office with gold accents, statuettes, and portraits of famous Americans.

The Rose Garden’s iconic grass lawn was replaced with a white stone patio and umbrella-covered tables, similar to the setup at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said the stone was necessary because women wearing high heels would sink into the soil.

Inside the residence, Trump tore out the green-tiled, retro-styled bathroom in the Lincoln Bedroom and replaced it with a modern version featuring white and black marble.

The green tiles dated back to President Harry Truman’s White House renovation in the 1950s.

Trump’s broader Washington makeover includes plans to renovate the Kennedy Center at an estimated cost of $200 million.

The cultural center saw show cancellations and slumping ticket sales after Trump’s takeover and the Trump-appointed board’s decision to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center.

The president also announced plans to remodel the historic Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

Trump said the pool was in bad shape and he decided to get more involved in the project. He said the pool was resurfaced with “American flag blue” materials and released an AI-generated image of himself and cabinet officials floating in the pool.

Trump’s renovation projects face ongoing legal challenges.

An appeals court on April 17 allowed the Trump administration to continue construction of the ballroom on the site of the demolished East Wing and set a June hearing to review a Washington judge’s order to halt the project.

The work on the ballroom project provides a daily cacophony of construction noise between the White House and the Treasury Department, a disruption likely to continue for much of Trump’s three remaining years in office.