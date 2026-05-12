Are Chrisean & Blueface Back Together Again?

Chrisean Rock and Blueface may be back together, but fans worry.

Chrisean has us in absolute shambles – again.

Blueface might be back in her life. Just when people thought she was fully tapped into a spiritual glow up, this happens. Just when we though it was all prayer circles and boxing drills, this happens! She recently pops up looking cozy with the very man we thought was in the rearview mirror forever.

From what I see, fans are frustrated. Nevaeh reportedly isn’t feeling it either, since they have a baby together. We have watched this relationship spin through toxicity, public humiliation, alleged lies and more. Chrisean had been pushing this connection with God…and now we are feeling a number of ways.

The wildest part is people remember exactly what he said. “I don’t want a better b#tch. I want my b#tch better.” Ugh. It all smells like unrefrigerated milk. And, yes, Chrisean actually does seem…better. But dang.

In the video, they are play boxing and stuff. Remember she won her last and first fight and he lost. He got knocked out of the ring, even though it may’ve been a slip.

Listen, I have seen enough celebrity boxing footage to know when somebody is just shadowboxing versus someone that is really learning how to fight. Chrisean learning. This woman is blocking punches now. Do you understand how serious that is? Now she’s slipping shots, weaving, using head movement and actually landing play jabs with intention. Is she trying to tell him something? Could it be “closure” or something like that?

(Oh yeah, there was a concert in Seattle somewhere in there too, but look at the videos for those details.)

READ ALSO: Chrisean Rock Claimed Controversial Victory As Mayweather Family Took Center Stage

We do not need this toxic pay per view event.

And yet, we’d buy it if it sold tickets.

W genuinely want Chrisean to win in life, not just in a boxing ring. And, this backlash feels like a backpedal! I thought she was finally finding peace.

Maybe this is redemption. Maybe this is closure. Please do not let this show up on Zeus!

One thing is certain. Everybody’s watching.