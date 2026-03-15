Blueface Refuses To Accept Chibu Loss After Getting Beat Up In The Ring

Blueface gets schooled by Chibu at Brand Risk 13 in a humbling comeback loss that raises questions about his May 2 fight with Swaggy P.

Blueface got humbled in Miami last night when Chibu took him to school at Adin Ross’s Brand Risk 13 event.

The rapper came in expecting a tune-up before his May 2 showdown with NBA legend Swaggy P, but instead, he got a reality check he won’t forget anytime soon.

Three years away from the ring will do that to you. Blueface hadn’t stepped through the ropes since 2023 when he knocked out Ed Matthews, and the time away showed.

He’d bulked up considerably while serving his prison bid for a probation violation tied to a 2021 battery case, and the extra weight didn’t translate to power in the ring.

It translated to problems. The technical skills were there early. Blueface showed the same fundamentals that impressed people when he sparred with Floyd Mayweather and worked with Keyshawn Davis.

But Chibu came to work. In round two, the underdog pushed Blueface into the ropes and unloaded on his body with everything he had.

The force was so much that Blueface literally went through the ropes. His pants fell down too. That’s the image that’s gonna stick.

From that point on, it was all Chibu. The final round had the ref almost stepping in after a corner flurry that looked like it might end things early.

Blueface survived but couldn’t recover. All three judges gave it to Chibu. The underdog pulled off the biggest win of his career on a night when the favorite was supposed to coast.

According to the post-fight footage, Blueface was visibly frustrated but composed in his interview. He acknowledged Chibu came prepared and landed the cleaner shots when it mattered most.

The rapper didn’t make excuses about the weight jump or the layoff, which says something about his character even in defeat. The real question now is what happens to that May 2 fight with Swaggy P at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Tickets are already on sale and the promotion’s been heavy.

Blueface showed tonight that he’s still got work to do before stepping in with an NBA champion, even one making his boxing debut.