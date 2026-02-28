Blueface Announced He Would Box Anyone, Including His Mom, For Right Price

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blueface declared his readiness to battle his own mother for money while receiving medical care for a boxing injury.

Blueface turned a sparring injury into a declaration about his willingness to fight anyone for the right price, including family members.

The rapper received medical treatment for a facial cut after taking an elbow during boxing training, but used the moment to reveal his mercenary approach to combat sports.

“As long as they got they money right, I’m gon’ fight,” Blueface said during his medical appointment. “I’ll fight my momma for money!”

The statement came while he was getting stitches for the injury he sustained while preparing for his May 2 bout against former NBA champion Nick “Swaggy P” Young at Miami’s James L. Knight Center.

The Los Angeles rapper’s commitment to turning fighting into a career extends beyond celebrity boxing matches.

Blueface has embraced the physical demands of professional combat training and sees legitimate earning potential in the sport.

His sparring partner accidentally caught him with an elbow bfut the injury hasn’t deterred his plans for the upcoming match.

Blueface’s baby mama, Chrisean Rock, is also pursuing a professional fighting career with her own scheduled bout. Rock will make her boxing debut against Zenith Zion on April 25, 2026, at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The three-round fight was arranged after over 5,800 women applied to face Rock in the ring.

The couple’s history of physical altercations may have inadvertently prepared them for professional combat sports.

Their most publicized fight occurred in Hollywood in August 2022, when video footage captured them trading punches in the street.

Rock initiated that confrontation by grabbing Blueface before both fell to the ground, exchanging blows.

Additional incidents between the pair included a Baltimore altercation involving Rock’s family members and multiple domestic disputes that resulted in arrests.

Their volatile relationship played out publicly through social media posts and reality television appearances. The physical nature of their past conflicts has given both fighters real-world experience with aggression and confrontation.

Rock’s opponent, Zenith Zion, was selected from thousands of applicants who wanted to fight the reality television personality.

Rock’s fight at Harrah’s Philadelphia will take place exactly one week before Blueface faces Young in Miami, creating a unique situation where both partners compete professionally within days of each other.