DMX Honored Forever As Yonkers Unveils “Earl DMX Simmons Way”

Yonkers officially renamed a stretch of School Street to Earl “DMX” Simmons Way with family members, Ruff Ryders founders and community leaders honoring the late Hip-Hop icon.

YONKERS, N.Y.

The city that helped shape one of Hip-Hop’s most powerful, loved put his name on the very street where he started to make a name for himself. It was an nearly chaotic scene at times, as part of the ceremony, right next to the Ross F. Calcagno Homes on School and Brook Streets.

Hundreds gathered in Yonkers June 12 as officials, family members, friends and longtime collaborators celebrated the unveiling of Earl DMX Simmons Way, permanently honoring the late rap icon in the neighborhood that bred him. DMX’s mother was even in attendance for the moment.

The street renaming ceremony transformed a section of School Street into a permanent tribute to the rapper, actor and street legend that impacted far beyond the city limits of his native land. Many stressed his humanitarian give backs and impact beyond the controversial headlines.

The most emotional moments came from DMX’s family and The Ruff Ryders.

Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée and mother of his son Exodus Simmons, thanked city officials and supporters for ensuring Earl Simmons receives the recognition he deserves.

“His talent took him all over the world, but he never forgot where he came from,” Lindstrom said. “Today, his city is returning that love.”

DMX’s daughter, Sasha Simmons, who serves as co-administrator of his estate with Lindstrom, spoke about the responsibility of preserving her father’s legacy.

“His music gave people hope. His honesty made people feel seen,” she said. “Today isn’t just about celebrating a Hip-Hop legend. It’s about honoring a hometown hero who showed us that strength and vulnerability could coexist.”

The ceremony also featured remarks. – sometimes funny – from Ruff Ryders founders Waah Dean and Dee Dean, who helped guide DMX’s rise from Yonkers street battles to global superstardom. There were also numerous members of the crew present.

Waah described the renaming as far more than a ceremonial gesture, which are quite common nowadays.

“Today is more than a street naming,” he said. “Today is a celebration of a son of Yonkers whose voice, spirit and legacy continue to inspire people around the world.”

Dee Dean offered a glimpse into DMX’s relentless work ethic, sharing a profound story about the rapper recording multiple songs while suffering through the pain of a hernia.

“He was in the booth, falling to the floor from the pain,” Dee recalled. “But he got up and finished all seven songs because that’s how much he loved his music.”

The Ruff Ryders co-founder also reflected on his first encounter with DMX outside Building 80 on School Street, where the future superstar was already commanding attention through his lyrical abilities and larger-than-life presence.

According to Waah, DMX once told him he was “a prophet with a message to present to the world.”

Throughout the event, other speakers repeatedly emphasized that DMX was more than a multiplatinum artist. He never lost touch with his roots.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, also the first African American to hold the position, reflected on her personal experiences with DMX. She fondly and honestly recalled a man whose public image in the headlines hid a deeply caring and vulnerable spirit.

“I saw with him the love for community, for children just like him,” she said before the media. “He was always seeking. He was seeking a better life. He was seeking better answers. He was seeking a better reality.”

Stewart-Cousins also acknowledged the struggles DMX faced throughout his life, noting that his honesty about pain, addiction and redemption became part of his enduring appeal.

“We all struggle with the light and the dark and the good and the bad,” she said. “DMX, in his life and in his death, maximized his moment.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, a Yonkers native, highlighted DMX’s historic achievements, including becoming the first rapper to debut five consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Raised right here on School Street, DMX became one of the most successful and influential Hip-Hop artists of his generation while always remaining connected to the community,” Jenkins said.

He also recalled DMX’s triumphant return to the Westchester County Center in 2016 for what was described as the venue’s first major rap concert, calling the performance a homecoming for the hometown hero.

The legislation behind the street renaming was spearheaded by Yonkers City Councilwoman Tasha Diaz, who proudly described the designation as a symbol of hope for future generations.

“DMX put Yonkers and School Street on the map,” Diaz said. “He gave a community that was often overlooked hope that they could achieve any goal despite obstacles in their way.”

Diaz said she hopes the location becomes a place of inspiration for visitors and residents alike.

“Let this street renaming serve as a place to remember to never give up,” she said.

For many who knew him, that message ultimately became one of resilience, authenticity and faith.

The ceremony concluded with a powerful blessing from Bishop Alicia Collins, who revealed that DMX once shared plans for a ministry called “The House of the Afflicted.”

She described hearing unreleased Christian music from the rapper and spoke about the spiritual side of a man whose public persona often overshadowed his faith.

“He wasn’t loved because he was perfect,” Collins said. “He was loved because he was real.”

She added that DMX’s life demonstrated that “brokenness does not disqualify greatness” and that “faith can coexist in the middle of life’s fiercest battles.”

As the new street sign was unveiled, the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating not just a rap legend but a hometown hero whose influence continues to resonate years after his passing.

Now, anyone passing through School Street will see a permanent reminder that one of Hip-Hop’s most unforgettable voices came from Yonkers, and that Earl Simmons’ story remains woven into the city’s history forever.

Below are pictures from Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, AllHipHop CEO