It has been a year since rapper DMX died at 50 due to complications from a heart attack.

The Ruff Ryders team hosted multiple tributes led by their biker squad in celebration of his life.

Darrin “Dee” Dean, one of the founders of Ruff Ryders, said exclusively to AllHipHop.com, “Today, we celebrate Earl’s life and the impact he had within the Ruff Ryder camp, as well as the world.”

“We will continue to uphold our brother’s legacy. He is deeply missed and loved,” Dean said.

The first leg of the memorial was at his gravesite, where friends, fans, and family did a balloon release and vigil. They asked for people to give “Dog Love!”

Almost a hundred people gathered with red and silver X balloons, releasing them into a dark gray sky. As they gathered around his tombstone, they told stories and offered prayers to God, asking for people to turn closer to The Lord.

After leaving the Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers, The Ruff Ryders went to Nepperhan Community Center and School Street Houses in Yonkers, NY, to celebrate with the people who knew DMX the best and those whom the artist cared about the most.

According to Westchester News 12, others met up outside of Ruff Ryders Studios, where they reminisced about Dark Man X.

DMX, whose real name is Earl “DMX” Simmons, leaves a legacy of 15 children and millions of fans who deeply miss him.

While the world misses him, the Dean family may miss him more.

In an interview for BET.com, Darrin “Dee” Dean said, “For me personally, even though he’s not here physically … spiritually, I believe he’s still here.”

“I can hear his voice. I can feel him in certain things as they occur in my life and realize that he and I have always had a spiritual connection that’s just stronger now that he’s not here,” Dean continued.

“Sometimes, I look at some of his old videos or listen to the recordings we made together,” Dean added. “And I feel him. When I’m listening to his music or sometimes just sitting still, I can tell he’s still around.”

We all still feel and miss X. Rest in Power.