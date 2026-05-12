Jamie Foxx Reportedly Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx sure knows how to make a comeback. The Oscar winner is expecting another child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, according to several reports.

Huckstepp is several months pregnant with a lil brown bun in the oven if these reports are right. It should be noted that neither Foxx nor Huckstepp or their PR has publicly confirmed the news. This would mark Jamie’s third child overall and his first new baby in nearly 20 years. What away to start over.

Here the part most people ain’t saying…Jamie jokingly swore of whites last year.

In his 2024 Netflix comedy special “What Had Happened Was…,” Jamie Foxx joked that he was done dating white women and had been “cured.” He said he was “back on the Black side of town.” The comments came where he humorously referenced potato salad with raisins. The jokes were one thing, but nobody really fell for it. Bro has famously dated numerous white women and that includes Alyce Huckstepp. That was a helluva stroke.

The relationship with Huckstepp itself has moved somewhat quietly. A stroke will do that.

Foxx and Huckstepp almost broke up, but they are never breaking up now. At least, not as parent. I’m imagining they get along well, since Jamie is 58. Damn. He’s old enough to be a grand father.

If the reports are accurate, this baby is new era for the entertainer. Jamie already shares daughter Corinne Foxx with former partner Connie Kline and daughter Anelise Bishop with another ex Kristin Grannis. Corinne really supported her father through his health journey. God bless that Black Queen!

As for Huckstepp, she is about 31-years old and something of an enigma. And now she is dating one of the biggest entertainers in the world. People are about to find out about her now.

Jamie Foxx will say something soon.