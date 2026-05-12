Boosie Badazz Signed Artist Playbwoi The Great Shot Dead, Mother Shares Heartbreaking Last Conversation

Playbwoi The Great was shot and killed in Indianapolis. His mother shares heartbreaking details about his death.

Cornell Davis, the Indianapolis producer known as Playbwoi The Great, was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home on the 6000 block of Windsor Avenue.

The 37-year-old artist left behind a legacy that stretched far beyond his hometown, with collaborations from major names in Hip-Hop and a devoted fanbase that celebrated his music.

Playbwoi The Great’s mother, Jenetta LeShore, spoke exclusively about her son’s death and his impact on the music industry.

“My son. My king. I was his number one fan. I used to pass out his CDs. I was selling his CDs. I was going to get CDs stamped and printed. That’s how much of a big fan that I was,” LeShore said, reflecting on her unwavering support throughout his career.

The Indianapolis music community recognized Playbwoi The Great’s talent early on.

He worked with major artists, including NBA Youngboy, Bleu DaVinci and Kevin Gates and was signed to Boosie Badazz’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate.

LeShore recalled the moment her son shared his biggest breakthrough.

“He’s done music with Kevin Gates. He was signed to Boosie, and he called me. And he said, ‘Mama.’ He said, ‘Guess what?’ I said, ‘What, son?’ He said, ‘I just got signed to Boosie.’ I said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ So, I was so excited. I said, ‘He’s finna come up,'” she explained.

Beyond his professional achievements, Playbwoi The Great was a devoted father. He leaves behind a 17-year-old son who is also pursuing a career in rap.

His son, who goes by the stage name Cowboy, carries on his father’s musical legacy. The loss hit LeShore hardest when she reflected on their final conversation.

“Before we get off the phone, I always heard that soft voice. Mama, I love you. And I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I would hear his voice,” she said, her voice breaking as she remembered their last exchange.

Police interviewed one person of interest in connection with the shooting and have since released them. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted because the producer had just recovered after being shot months earlier.

The investigation into Playbwoi The Great’s death continues as the Indianapolis music community mourns the loss of one of its brightest talents.