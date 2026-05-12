Yung Miami Wants Another Baby But Won’t Live With Her Man & Here’s Why

Yung Miami opens up about her dating preferences, revealing she wants an older, seasoned man who can treat her like a queen and respect her need for personal space.

Yung Miami is getting real about what she’s looking for in her next relationship.

During a recent SiriusXM interview, the rapper opened up about her dating preferences and what it takes to win her heart.

The City Girls member made it clear she’s not interested in men her own age.

Instead, she’s drawn to older guys who bring maturity and patience to the table.

“I like older. It’s just fun. It’s different,” she explained. “I feel like they older. They seasoned, they mature, they got a little more patience. Like, I need somebody to be patient with me and I need somebody to treat me like I’m a queen. Like, these little, you know, the ones that’s in the same age range, they still trying to have fun.”

The shift in her dating preferences comes as Yung Miami navigates a new chapter in her life. She recently parted ways with JT and the City Girls after the duo’s 2023 album RAW failed to gain traction commercially.

The split marked the end of an era for the Miami-based rap group that had dominated the charts for years.

Beyond her music career, Yung Miami has been dealing with the aftermath of her high-profile relationship with Diddy.

She’s been open about how that connection cost her deals and damaged relationships in the industry. Now, she’s focused on moving forward and finding someone who can meet her standards.

When asked if she’s looking to settle down, Yung Miami didn’t hesitate.

She wants another baby and the whole package that comes with it. But there’s a catch: she’s not willing to move in with anyone.

“I don’t know too soon cause I don’t want to live with no men. So it’s just like that’s where I get like I do want to be with a men and have kids and stuff but I don’t want to move. I just need my personal space and I think a man need their personal space and I think that you know I respect people privacy and I think it’s it just give them it just keep the relationship kind of like on your toes. It’s like I miss you. Where you at? I’m coming to your house right now.”

For Yung Miami, maintaining distance is key to keeping the spark alive. She believes that living separately allows couples to appreciate each other more and keeps the relationship fresh.

It’s a different approach to modern dating, but one that works for her.