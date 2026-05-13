Ice Cube Celebrates Three Decades of Friday With Mike Epps Concert

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are bringing the Friday legacy to Long Beach on July 17th with a one-night celebration featuring Warren G and Scarface.

Ice Cube is bringing the Friday legacy back to life with a one-night celebration that’ll have Long Beach buzzing on July 17th.

The West Coast legend and comedian Mike Epps are teaming up for “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing” at the Long Beach Amphitheater, marking three decades since the original film changed comedy and hip-hop culture forever.

Warren G and Scarface are rolling through as special guests to make sure the energy stays authentic.

This isn’t just another nostalgia play. Ice Cube made it clear what this moment means.

“Friday has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years,” he said. “To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special. This show represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

Epps echoed that sentiment, saying “Every day for the last 30 years someone has told me how much they loved the Friday franchise and how much the characters mean to them. To reunite with Cube and bring this one night only experience to the fans is incredible.”

The show’s hitting different because it’s happening the same day Last Friday drops in theaters.

That’s right, the fourth film in the franchise is finally coming after years of development hell.

Chris Tucker’s back, Katt Williams is in the mix, and Aaron McGruder co-wrote it with Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.

The Long Beach show is the official kickoff for what’s next.

lThe promoters are running a costume contest too, so if you show up as your favorite Friday character, you could walk away with up to $2,000.

The Friday franchise has always been a cultural moment, and this event proves it’s still got that pull.