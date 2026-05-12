“Odyssey” Director Defends Casting Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s role as a bard in Nolan’s The Odyssey sparked massive backlash, but the director’s reasoning connects Hip-Hop.

Travis Scott is stepping into ancient Greece as a bard in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” and the internet’s reaction has been nothing short of chaotic.

The casting announcement sent shockwaves through social media, with fans questioning everything from Nolan’s creative judgment to whether he’s lost his mind entirely.

But Nolan’s reasoning is actually rooted in something deeper than most people realize.

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” Nolan explained in his TIME interview.

The director sees a direct connection between Homer’s ancient storytelling tradition and modern Hip-Hop culture, positioning Travis Scott as the bridge between those two worlds.

It’s a bold, creative choice, but one that makes conceptual sense when you understand Nolan’s vision for the film.

The backlash, however, has been relentless. Twitter users, Reddit threads, and TikTok videos erupted with criticism the moment the casting became public.

People complained about everything from the dialogue sounding too modern to the overall ensemble feeling miscast.

One common refrain: “Ruined WWE and now to ruin a Christopher Nolan movie.”

Elon Musk even weighed in on social media, claiming Nolan had been “compromised,” though his involvement only amplified the noise rather than clarifying anything.

The criticism wasn’t just about Travis Scott specifically, but about what his presence seemed to represent to skeptics who viewed the entire project as compromised or too experimental.

According to TIME, Nolan spent over 20 years dreaming about adapting Homer’s epic, and he’s committed to bringing it to life with the scale and ambition it deserves.

The film, shot entirely on IMAX, represents the culmination of his career-long obsession with large-scale storytelling.

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, with a supporting cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. Travis Scott’s role as the bard Demodocus is just one piece of a massive ensemble puzzle.

“The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026, and it’ll be the first feature-length film shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a technical achievement that required solving problems filmmakers had never faced before.