Drake Has Beef With DJ Khaled, ASAP Rocky & More On The Mind, Allegedly

Charlamagne Tha God may have revealed too much about Drake’s ICEMAN rollout as rumors swirl about disses, secret features and even beef.

Drake is somewhere staring at a block of melting ice or wondering why this info is leaking.

The “ICEMAN” rollout just took another strange turn. Charlamagne Tha God spilled more presumed details about the Drake album before he could drop it. And if the chatter is true, some of these cats probably need to brace for impact.

DJ Khaled and A$AP Rocky are supposedly in Drake’s lyrical crosshairs on ICEMAN. Nobody knows how deep the alleged shots go yet, we are here talking about it. Hip-Hop wants to know what’s what.

There is also talk that Colombian superstar Karol G appears on the project. You already know that is a massive international blockbuster in the making. Drake has always played the global game well, but he’s going to need it now, for real. The U.S. is still a cold place for the Canadian.

Oh Charla should be watching his back too. But it’s all relative, because PlaqueBoyMax is talking too.

Word is Drake is furious after Charlamagne allegedly leaked the existence of a Future feature weeks ago. Supposedly, the leak triggered a mini lockdown inside the camp, with certain people allegedly being removed from studio sessions altogether. If true, that means somebody talked too much and lost their VIP privileges. In the Drake universe, loose lips sink OVO ships.

Meanwhile, fans expecting another spontaneous livestream may be getting something a little more polished. Rumors claim “ICEMAN Episode 4,” scheduled for Thursday, will actually be prerecorded instead of live. That could mean tighter production, fewer surprises or maybe fewer opportunities for accidental leaks from overexcited guests.

Popular streamers are currently being flown into Toronto for ICEMAN festivities this week – perhaps that’s why PlaqueBoy can talk so freely. Drake clearly understands that streamers now move culture. Kai Cenat needs to be in the mix!

I don’t know, but we’ll soon see.