PlaqueBoyMax Suffers Brutal Wardrobe Fail In Front Of Thousands

PlaqueBoyMax had a wild wardrobe fail during a Times Square dance battle and the internet turned it into a viral circus.

PlaqueBoyMax had a full-blown wardrobe disaster mid-breakdance battle in Times Square and the internet is eating it up.

The 22-year-old Twitch streamer was throwing down some moves against ReemKnocks on January 21 when his pants gave up on him, right in front of a live crowd and thousands watching online.

One second, he was spinning; the next, his pants hit the pavement. No warning. No mercy. Max bolted off camera the second it happened. But the damage? Already done and Twitter turned it into a meme buffet.

This all went down during his NYC content tour, where he’s been streaming everything from random street performances to linkups with other creators. Times Square was just another stop until it turned into a viral oops moment.

ReemKnocks looked as stunned as the crowd.

If you’re not familiar with Max, he’s not some random dude with a camera. The West Orange, NJ native is a Grammy-nominated content creator who made history as the first Twitch streamer to get a Grammy nod for his work on Victory Lap.

He’s known for mixing Hip-Hop culture with live content in a way that actually works. His Twitch channel’s packed with music reviews, artist collabs and off-the-cuff content that hits with Gen Z.

He’s got a loyal following that rides for him, and they were quick to defend him online. Most folks were like, “Wardrobe malfunctions happen, chill out.”

Times Square has become a hotspot for creators trying to go viral. The constant foot traffic and tourist chaos make it the perfect spot for random content and sometimes, random fails.