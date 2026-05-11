Kendick’s Drake Disses Disappear Or Did They? The Internet Investigates!

Kendrick Lamar fans are scrambling for answers after “Not Like Us,” “luther,” “GNX,” and “euphoria” suddenly disappeared from some platforms.

Kendrick Lamar – hold up right now – several major pieces of his catalog suddenly disappeared from streaming platforms overnight. The culprits are “Not Like Us” and “luther” appear to have been removed from YouTube, while the album “GNX” and the Drake diss track “euphoria” became unavailable on Apple Music for many users.

But what is this:

Theories have jumped up and out. Drake fans think “ICEMAN” has people super scared. You know the album comes out this week. Some commenters – which I do NOT agree with – think Kendrick could be preparing a deluxe edition or surprise drop. NAH. This could be something else involving PGLang.

Right now, there’s no official explanation from Kendrick’s camp. Like nothing. But, clearly something is awry even with the discrepancy.

Most of Kendrick’s catalog are still live on Spotify and other places. People in places like Reddit quickly downloaded their purchases but some said “not available in your country.” Uh Oh.

Conspiracy theorists are all trying to make it sinister . “Not Like Us” remains one of the biggest diss records in rap history. It was ominating charts, winning Grammys, and becoming culturally unavoidable after the Drake feud exploded in 2024. Something is askew but I don’t think it is what people say it is. And Kendrick is definitely not afraid of Drake.

Can’t wait to hear the new album though! Let’s get icy! LOL!

It could be a technical glitch or somebody playing games.

Developing…