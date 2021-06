AllHipHop has teamed up with the KR38R for a brand new series featuring some of the dopest upcoming hip-hop artists!

AllHipHop presents KR38R Jam – live from Knoxville, TN.

Hosted by Kevin Fox, this episode features live performances and interviews from breaking new hip-hop artists from Tennessee including Tiff Terintino, King Shakur I and the duo PCha$e and Pachino.

Kevin talks business with guest John “Mook” Gibbbons – CEO of Wutang Management and Protect Ya Neck Records.

The KR38R Jam is powered by KR38R, which can be found in the Apple store.