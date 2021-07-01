Coi Leray Talks First Nominations, Debut Album, Education & Living In The Moment At 2021 BET Awards

Videographer: Peter Noel (@th3shooters)

The 2021 BET Awards were nothing short of amazing, and culture’s biggest night did not disappoint with performances from the hottest artists and biggest stars in Hip Hop & R&B!

The awards show returned with a fully-vaccinated live audience and a stage design that included both a fan pit and intimate couches.

The late, great Hip Hop icon DMX was tributed with an all-star performance from Swizz Beatz, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon, The Lox, and Michael K. Williams.

The legendary Queen Latifah was honored with this years Life Time Achievement Award and tributed by fellow Hip Hop legends Lil Kim, Monie Love, and MC Lyte, as well as the incredible Rapsody.

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Migos, Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Nas X, Roddy Ricch, Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, and Andra Day all took the stage for a night of energetic, extraordinary, and jaw-dropping performances.

Before all of the action, AllHipHop spoke with Coi Leray about her BET Awards nominations, forthcoming debut album, the importance of education and more.

AllHipHop: So Coi has an amazing big year. I’m so happy for you. How is it? Are you taking it all in? Is it still surreal? Are you living in the moment?



Coi Leray: I’m living in the moment. It feels good. It really does. I have a good team, a great team. I’m just surrounded by love, and that’s just what really keeps me be level-headed, and other than that I’m lit. Like c’mon big trendsetter, big purr, the biggest purr.



AllHipHop: So today we are at the BET Awards, and you are nominated twice. Are these your first nominations?



Coi Leray: These are my first nominations ever. I’ve never got nominated. So yeah I’m nominated twice.



AllHipHop: What’s next for Coi Leray?



Coi Leray: I never dropped my album. I’m gong to drop a debut album in September, and we’re going to go crazy. I have so much great music. I’m really just happy to start showing the world the star that I truly am. I’m here to stay. I ain’t going no where.



AllHipHop: Where are you based right now?



Coi Leray: I live in California. I’m from the east coast though..Jersey.



AllHipHop: So who are you listening to right now?

Coi Leray: I listen to Spottem, we listen to Babyface Leray, we listen to SoFaygo. It’s a lot….. H.E.R. I listen to a lot.



AllHipHop: Who are your Top 5 rappers dead or alive?



Coi Leray: Durk, Herbo, Kodak, Press Machine… Press Machine, and Press Machine.



AllHipHop: Education is important to you, and I feel like by you going back and getting your diploma, that’s going to speak to your fans. How important is education to you (obviously)?



Coi Leray: Education is very important ya feel me. I feel like a lot of people have a lot of time on their hands, and that really be the problem. Use your time wisely. So, that’s what I decided to do. Like, even with all the stuff that I got going on, I still made sure I found time to get that diploma and still stay in the books. It helps me with my lyrics too.