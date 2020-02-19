How Being An Instagram Influencer Can Pay The Bills

Photo credit: WENN

(AllHipHop Features) In the next 2 years, influencer marketing is expected to become a $15 billion dollar industry. Tops brands all over the world have forgone traditional methods of advertisements in favor of Instagram’s influencers. This is because influencers have loyal followings who are more likely to buy from brands their idols endorse.

Being an influencer gives you the chance to be a great role model, have your voice heard, and best of all, it can make you money. Did you know the highest-paid celebrity influencers make almost a million dollars just from one post? Luckily, you don’t have to be a celebrity to cash in this lucrative business. Micro-influencers have proven to be just as valuable to businesses as their celebrity partners.

If you dream of using your social media presence to make a living, stick around. We’ve got the inside tips and tricks to make those dreams come true.

Since Instagram debuted in 2010, the photo-sharing platform has evolved quite rapidly. What began as a way for users to share their favorite photo-worthy moments has shifted into one of, if not the best platforms for business marketing.

The evolution of Instagram came in 2012 after it was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion. This acquisition was a gamechanger for Instagram. The partnership with Facebook brought in top advertisers, who quickly realized that the photo-sharing platform was an easy way to showcase their brands and products in visually appealing ways.

But brands quickly realized that their customers would lose interest in the products if they were constantly seeing advertisements in their feeds. They also realized if they employed Instagram users with large follower bases to promote their products, they could tap into a whole new demographic of people with very little effort. Thus began the influencer marketing trend.

Becoming an Influencer In 4 Simple Steps

1. Pick Your Niche

The first step to becoming an Instagram influencer is finding your niche. The choice of niche is an important decision as it factors into how much money you can potentially earn from your posts. For example, influencers specializing in travel typically earn more from a post than those specializing in business.

It is also important to choose a niche that interests you. After all, if you’re not interested in what you’re posting, then your followers won’t be either. Do some research into the different fields out there; don’t just commit to the first one you see.

Now that you’ve chosen a niche, be consistent. Choose a color scheme for your profile and stick to using the same one or two filters in order to maintain a consistent style that compliments your niche. The visual consistency on your page will really tie the whole package together.

2. Followers Are Everything

The amount of followers you have directly relates to the amount of money you receive for a post. Influencers with less than 10,000 followers, or more commonly referred to as nano-influencers, can make between $30,000-$60,000 per year. Micro-influencers can make up to $100,000 per year, and celebrity influencers make a whole lot more.

It’s a simple equation: more followers equals a higher payout. Micro-influencers are the most popular choice for brands because they have a large, engaged audience and come across as more relatable than celebrity influencers. This relatability gives micro-influencers huge swaying power when promoting brands to their followers.

If you’re an influencer that is just starting out, followers are the social proof you need to convince brands that you are the right influencer for them. But don’t let a small following deter you from following your dreams; many influencers reported that they buy Instagram followers to increase their social proof for brands.

3. Engage Your Audience

While the size of your following is crucial to your success as an influencer, engagement is nearly as important. Many brands cited follower engagement as one of the key points they look at when considering which influencer to partner with. An engaged audience shows brands that your followers are listening to you.

You can boost your engagement in a number of ways. Make use of the analytic tools on Instagram’s business profiles to see when your followers are most engaged, then plan all of your posts for these times. Also, recent studies have shown that posts containing videos result in higher engagement than posts containing photos.

Another easy way to boost follower engagement is to engage with them. This can be done by replying to comments on your posts, by giving shoutouts to your followers in your posts, and by talking to your followers through your captions.

4. Be Unique

Aspiring influencers often fail because they try too hard to be exactly like the influencers they look up to. While it is certainly a good idea to research other successful influencers, trying to replicate their style sends the message that you can’t come up with your own ideas.

Every successful influencer has a unique style that they’ve spent countless hours crafting and perfecting. Figure out what it is that makes your voice unique, and why people should listen to you, and make it work for you.

According to ViralRace, while imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, it will not get you far in the world of influencer marketing. While it is absolutely a great idea to take tips and tricks from your favorite influencers and learn from their mistakes, remember to craft your own style in order to set yourself apart.

Changes in our technology have not only changed the way we shop, but they have also changed our reasons for shopping. Instagram influencers have massive swaying power over the people who follow and idolize them.

Businesses know that people are more likely to buy from a brand that is endorsed by someone they trust and can relate to. This knowledge has single handedly changed the face of brand advertising.

With the right niche and some unique ideas, you can start living your best life as an Instagram influencer.