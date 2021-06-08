Peter Rosenberg Says He’s No DJ Vlad, Talks New Hardcore Rap Album, Jay Electronica Beef + MUCH MORE

Peter Rosenburg is a man of many hats – radio, sports, Hip-Hop and more. Recently, he’s thrown his hat in the ring and a label head with his Real Late imprint. The album, of the same name. includes some real heavies Method Man, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah, Styles P, Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Willie the Kid,Homeboy Sandman and producers like Buck Dudley, Graymatter, DJ Skizz and others. In this interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Rosenberg talks about it all.

Nothing was off limits from the twitter beef with Jay Electronica, to issues with being Jewish in Hip-Hop to regretting comments about Chuck D. He even talks candidly about a misunderstanding between himself and Jigsaw. Hilariously, Jim Jones raps about almost harming Rosenburg, which he explains the backstory, exclusively. But, the magic lies within this new album and his ability to pull together all of his Hip-Hop and industry sensibilities into a single underground, hardcore project some are already claiming “album of the year.”