Dre Bravo Teams up with NLE Choppa for New Single “Clueless”

The hip-hop world is buzzing with the name Dre Bravo, a hip-hop legend in the making. This South Carolina native recently dropped “Clueless,” and it has the rap world buzzing. Especially considering that NLE Choppa drops some of his sharpest bars on the track.

South Carolina drips through Dre Bravos beats, and he credits his home state for his inspiration and as his muse. Dre is comfortable dropping melodic verses over smooth beats. Dre Bravo’s style calls back to some of hip-hop’s greats while inspiring his own uniqueness.

One of Dre Bravo’s inspirations comes from Lil Wayne. Bravo states, “I feel like he made everybody want to do this.” Though Wayne’s influence can be heard in Dre Bravo’s music, Dre Bravo takes his rapping game to a whole new level. He carves out his own style by being a diverse lyricist who can jump between common hip-hop tropes to an innovative world perspective.

Dre Bravo credits the show Jonny Bravo for his stage name, claiming people have compared their personalities.

And it’s true, you can hear the bravado in Dre Bravo’s “Rolling,” a track that combines hi-hat hits and a smooth melodic flow over a phasing synthesizer sample.

His other release, “Henchman,” samples an infectious hook and uses it as a melodic backdrop for Dre’s lyrics. Dre Bravo goes to work on this song, dropping some of his best rhymes on this track.

But the crown jewel of his musical endeavors is, without a doubt, his recent release “Clueless.” Dre Bravo and NLE Choppa go hard on this track, with Dre Bravo starting it off, then passing it to NLE Choppa. Both Rappers bring their world to life, and with this gritty beat, that will have you moving.

Though Dre can be modest about his approach to music, you can hear his attention to detail and his love for hip-hop in his music and lyrical style. Bravo’s music runs deep with innovation while also calling back to his Carolina roots.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/clueless/1613430986?i=1613430987

Instagram.com/Supremedre1k