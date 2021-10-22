GRAMMY Museum Conversations: Nas and Hit-Boy Reveal How Frank Ocean Brought Them Together

Hit-Boy Says Nas Initially Wanted To Do A Valentines Day Project

As part of an ongoing relationship with the Los Angeles, CA based GRAMMY Museum, AllHipHop was invited to attend a recent discussion with both Nas and Hit-Boy. Located at LA Live in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, The GRAMMY Museum and Culture Impact Agency gave fans an unprecedented look at how Nas and Hit-Boy have a one-of-a-kind synergy, breaking barriers as the premier rapper/producer duo in Hip-Hop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️ / Photo by Vivien Killilea-Best, Getty Images© 2021.

(AllHipHop News) On Tuesday (October 19th) this week the GRAMMY Museum hosted an interactive discussion hosted by Billboard Hip-Hop Editor Carl Lamarre. During the intimate conversation both Nas and Hit-Boy gave fans a chance to ask questions about their music and their prolific chemistry that earned them a GRAMMY Award in 2020 for their collaborative effort King’s Disease.

While discussing their chemistry and the process of creating music together Nas and Hit-Boy revealed how it was the lauded and elusive Frank Ocean who brought them together nearly seven years ago. While Nas was recalling the Hit-Boy produced song on his Lost Tapes 2 album, Hit-Boy said they were introduced via a Frank Ocean collaboration.

“We linked up years ago, probably like seven years ago,” Nas explained. “So we was already kind of like talking about working, I would see him and we was going through stuff. And so we was already trying to work and years just went by. And I was just like, man, I had this song on Lost Tapes 2, and he produced it. But I hadn’t seen him. Somebody from his team sent me the beat. I can’t remember how I got it, it was on Lost Tapes 2.”

At that point Hit-Boy interjected and said, “We got it from Frank Ocean, I did the song with Frank and sent it to you.”

As Nas continued on after the fans cheered for Frank Ocean, he went on to explain how the song with Frank Ocean was for his controversial Untitled album that originally donned the title of N****r.

“He did the song with Frank and I got it from him. I still don’t know how I got it from him, – we was in the same studio or something,” Nas continued. “So I had the song, and then it was supposed to be on the Untitled album. So the lyrics are kind of racy that Frank was singing. And I think he didn’t want to go that route anymore because it was a little bit you know, I’m saying, strong, strong lyrics, like, politically, political strong. So we didn’t do it, we didn’t go that far with it. But we did move on and take the singing on it. And so I just know if I get with him [Hit-Boy], it’s gonna be on. Turns out, we in LA same time. I’m workin in a studio, Hit like sends word to Double, everybody around like yo….Double sends me word, ‘Yo Hit-Boy says, ‘when you coming to the studio?’” I said, ‘Hit-Boy said that? I’ll be there tomorrow.’”

The two continued to explain how Nas initially wanted to do a Valentines Day album with Hit-Boy but the energy was more than that and yielded “Replace Me” featuring hook extraordinaire Don Toliver and “All Bad” featuring funk master Anderson Pak.

“He wanted to do like a Valentines Day album, just like just like, like four or five love songs to put out. So look, I don’t know if y’all are familiar with KD1, but the song ‘Replace Me’ with Don Taylor and “All Bad” with Anderson Pak. That was actually the first song that we did “All Bad” with Anderson Pak and so that was the original energy. We wasn’t even trying to take his off how we did, essentially, but it just happened.”

For more on this GRAMMY Museum discussion with Nas and Hit-Boy check back for future excerpts and stories in the coming weeks.