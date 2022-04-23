Radio One DC Launches “The Clean & Dirty Podcast” with Leading Hip-Hop Artists.

District Breakers consists of the top 3 Club and radio DJs in the DMV: DJ Jo Iyce, DJ Schemes, and DJ 5’9. Each of the Breakers hosts its own mix-show on WKYS (93.9 FM). Join us along with some o

District Breakers, comprising the top three clubs and Radio Mixshow DJs, have announced the Clean and Dirty Podcast’s hosting on Radio One. Fans can join the podcast and listen to some of the biggest artists in hip-hop and the most lit nightlife influencers.

“We invite you all to join our Clean and Dirty Podcast on WKYS (93.9 FM),” says the spokesperson for District Breakers. “Join us along with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop and the most lit nightlife influencers. We will discuss the hottest trends and news in the music industry while navigating the ins and outs of nightlife.” This is one of the most famous music industry podcasts and will bring into focus the hottest trends and news happening in the industry at present. There will be new episodes every Thursday, according to the spokesperson.

Apart from the top three clubs, the radio Mixshow DJs in the DMV include DJ Jo Iyce, DJ Schemes, and DJ 5’9. Each of the Breakers hosts its own mix-show on WKYS (93.9 FM). In this episode, DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ Schemes, and DJ 5’9 sit down with Kirt Floyd (Nightlife 101) and talk about how he got started, the truth about the promotion business, and the secrets of making club deals.

The earlier episodes garnered record downloads and subscriptions.

The podcast – I’m in love with a stripper featured a top stripper from Stadium Night Club. She discussed how her group garnered a million dollars in Miami but had only $1200 when they came back home.

Money Talks or the Club Promoter Walks is the March 10 episode featuring Kirt Floyd of Night Life. They discuss business promotion and the secrets of making club deals.

The March 17 episode was about single bartenders and bottle girls. They shared their amazing stories with DJ Jo’lyce, DJ 5’9, and DJ Schemes about guys constantly hitting on them and the challenges of serving celebrities. In the May 24 podcast, the DJs share their experiences about their journey, the challenges they faced, and how they have leveraged their money and popularity to invest in other opportunities. This episode also has some valuable tips for DJs on promoting themselves.

The Hot Fire Topics podcast episode discussed the most trending topics in Black America, including the Will Smith Oscar debacle, Cardi B, the Grammy Awards, Kayne, and others. The recent House Mom and Phat Rabbit episode were about discussions with Phat Rabbit and Traciey Maria. They talked about the keys to being a successful mom and stripper.

For more information, visit https://www.districtbreakers.com

About District Breakers:

