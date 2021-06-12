﻿JR Chip Releases New Single “Nobody’s Innocent”

JR Chip’s most recent release holds a message within its inspiration. What he unleashed into the world is a track that will simultaneously generate the urge to vibe out

We’ve all made mistakes, but how you embrace and grow from them is what matters. JR Chip aims to relay this message through his new single “Nobody’s Innocent.”

The music industry is the hub for creativity across any spectrum of emotions. Some focus on philosophy, some women, others fame or money, but JR Chip’s most recent release holds a message within its inspiration. What he unleashed into the world is a track that will simultaneously generate the urge to vibe out but also relate a story everyone can connect with. The track is rightly titled “Nobody’s Innocent.”

As its name, it digs deep into the subconscious to the parts of us that have fallen short of our humanity. It’s deep, provocative, enlightening, a mix of self-reflecting and embracing that, mistakes are a part of life, but it doesn’t define who we are. Few artists are able to tap into that level of musical creativity, but for JR Chip, it’s just another day in his life as a wordsmith and hitmaker.

With his flaming lyricism and versatile flows, he composes a thoughtful track that will highlight that no one is perfect, and we all are guilty of things we’ve done in our life. It induces the body to move, but also encourages the mind to think even after the music stops.

To make sure every aspect of the song was perfect, JR Chip enlisted the production skills of Eli Smith Productions. With one of the most talented on his team, JR Chip’s vocals sound crisp, clean, and fluent to match the futuristic yet modern aesthetic of the Ghana1kbeats curated instrumental. JR Chip first came about the track when he heard a beat from fellow creative, designer, and musical genius Ghana1kbeats.

The rhythm and vibe captured the mind of JR Chip, and he knew that he had to have it. After daily persistence for the track, Ghana1kbeats would send it over, and the rest was history. “Nobody’s Innocent” came together like it was fate waiting to become reality.

JR Chip keeps it honest and real with his new single. It’s sure to bring understanding of not only self, but others. Stream the song “Nobody’s Innocent” and connect with the sound that is, JR Chip.