Diego Lozano’s Rise to Stardom in the Hip-Hop Scene in Florida

The struggle is a part of everyone’s life whether it’s personal or professional. It’s how you emerge from your struggles that determine the person you are and the success you achieve. Just half a decade ago Diego Lozano was suffering from depression and alcoholism, completely clueless about his future. His heroic struggle to become sober and pursue his passion for music, especially hip-hop, has made him a music sensation in his hometown town today.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, in a crime-infested neighborhood, Diego Lozano became a part of the environment in which he was nurtured. At the age of 15, Diego had already dropped out of his school. Throughout his teens, Diego was part of a gang that was heavily into alcohol, drugs, and crime.

After several years of constantly abusing his body, Diego was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease. Diego spent 6 months in a rehabilitation center and during this time he discovered his passion for music and decided he would pursue music as a career.

In 2017, Diego started pursuing music as a career. He discovered his unique style of hip-hop and took to social media to find his audience. In December 2018, Diego found success with his 8th single “Life in the City”, which became a viral trend on social media. The song earned over a million views on YouTube in less than 4 months making him a promising star on the internet.