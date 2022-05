Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

International superstar Larejja is making a name for himself in the hip-hop scene with his new age flow.

The rising MC just dropped ‘Energy Up’, a melodic look into the life that the artist lives out every day. Inspired by the likes of Playboi Carti, Larejja moves past your normal hook and verse flow, crafting his own sound as he goes.

You can listen to Larejja here:

You can follow Larejja here:

https://instagram.com/laarej.hicham