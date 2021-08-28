Los Angeles Artist hunnaRIP Is Releasing Two Tracks “Love Drunk!” and “We Belong”

hunnaRIP is a name that comes from his great-grandma who he was really close to and passed around the same time he started music.

The city of angels, Los Angeles, is home to the up-and-coming artist who goes by the name hunnaRIP. The creative’s ability to showcase such raw emotion and energy throughout each track is unlike any in the game today. hunnaRIP has been seriously pursuing music since he was 17 years old and has learned how to make a song from start to finish. Mastering writing lyrics, making beats, recording, and even engineering and producing. Not many can say they make an entire song without any help.

hunnaRIP is a name that comes from his great-grandma who he was really close to and passed around the same time he started music. His career can be a tribute to her, and the artist will stop at nothing to reach his goals. Next up for hunnaRIP is the release of two tracks, “Love Drunk!” and “We Belong.” hunnaRIP hinted that “they’re both laid back chill songs with my signature high energy vocals applied to it and mentioned, “both speak on what love is about.”

The two tracks each picture two different scenarios with a significant other. “Love Drunk!” is about having a good time and intimacy with the liquor of the highest quality and “We Belong” is about a woman wanting to love me, but she still has a foot in the streets. Both tracks are sure to offer something different for each listener and will be some of hunnaRIP’s best songs to date.

Be sure to follow hunnaRIP over on Instagram to follow his musical journey to the top. Also, be sure to give a listen to hunnaRIP’s new tracks “Love Drunk!” and “We Belong” when they come out!

Follow hunnaRIP on Instagram: @hunnarip

Check out the new tracks over on hunnaRIP’s YouTube when they drop: