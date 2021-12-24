Musical Artist Papooche Is Ready To Work With Cartier Blumbros

Yvenet Belle Fleur is a 32 year old musical artist from Haiti and and have had a passion for the arts when he was super young

Yvenet Belle Fleur is a musical artist from Haiti. He is currently living in Miami, Florida. He is 32 years old and had a passion for the arts when he was super young, five years old to be exact. That’s when Papooche first started to learn how to play the piano. Eventually, he first started to perform when he was only 9 and immediately loved it.

Papooche went on to grow an immense passion for sports and played basketball. After college, he started a career as a model and it’s been his life and true passion ever since. Modeling is also his passion and it will continue to be. If you don’t know him yet, you will, it’s just a matter of time.

