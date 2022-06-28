PTtheGospelSpitter, Doing Werk for The Kingdom and His #1 Records!￼

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

PTtheGospelSpitter is definitely making sure he is using all of his talents with music and film.

The Kingdom Biz does not stop for The BadBoy of Gospel (A.K.A. PTtheGospelSpitter)! Not only is he a CHH (Christian Hip Hop) artist, but he is also a Gospel artist. What’s the difference? Not only can he rap, but he can also sing. Not only can he sing, but he also has a five-octave range! All this sounds good, right? Well, let’s make it sweeter than honey from the honeycomb (Psalms 19:10). From the last four singles that he has released, he has picked up nine number one accolades! Yes, you heard it right! NINE NUMBER ONES!

Let’s walk you through them.

-“Praise The Maker” went number one on the MRC BDS Billboard Internet Radio Gospel for five weeks.

– “S.f.T.K.” feat Emcee N.I.C.E. went number one simultaneously on the MRC BDS Billboard Internet Radio Gospel for eighteen weeks and Billboard Internet Christian Hip Hop for twenty-one weeks. Making him the first artist to do so. This record also went number one on iTunes in the Christian & Gospel category in South Africa, Switzerland, and Belgium.

– “Live In Me” feat Miquel went number one on the Amazon Best Seller’s Hip Hop Charts.

– “S.f.T.K. Remix” feat. Emcee N.I.C.E. and J-Nibb went number one on iTunes in Belgium on the Hip Hop Charts. It also went number one on Amazon’s Best Seller’s Hip Hop Charts.

The Kingdom Biz for The BadBoy of Gospel doesn’t stop there. He turned two of these number-one records into award-winning films. He turned “Praise The Maker” into an animated short musical film (currently available on Christian Cinema, short film and gumroads https://ptthegospelspitter.gumroad.com/l/praise-the-maker) .

In doing so, PT racked up five awards at all IMDB qualifying film festivals (see the festival wins on IMDb.me/PTtheGospelspitter). He also took S.f.T.K. Remix and turned it into S.f.T.K. The Movie. Not only is it available currently on AppleTV ( https://apple.co/3303mO1) But, S.f.T.K. The Movie also took home nine awards from all IMDB qualifying film festivals.

PTtheGospelSpitter is definitely making sure he is using all of his talents with music and film. But, he is also looking to give back to artists and filmmakers. He has partnered with Serving The Peace in offering artist/label services to artists, along with distribution services for artist and filmmakers! In PT’s words, “It’s Kingdom Biz for The Win!” Make sure you stay connected with him on social media (All his socials may be found here at https://beacons.ai/ptthegospelspitter) to see what else YHWH has in store for him!