The Powerful Forces of The Game, Fredo Starr, Lazarus, JRDN and Azeem Haq Combine on “My City”

Azeem Haq emerges with a powerful collective of rappers The Game, Fredo Starr, Lazarus, JRDN on “My City.”

When several powerful music forces combine the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Toronto, Canada based rapper/producer Azeem Haq has assembled rap stars The Game, Fredo Starr, Lazarus and JRDN to collaborate on the single “My City.” The song is receiving kudos from DJ’s across the nation. Each artist possesses clever lyricism, magnetic delivery, and efficient wordplay as they pay homage to their respective cities.

“My City” features quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. Each artist is a master of ceremony. The Game reps Los Angeles. Lazarus reps Detroit. JRDN reps Nova Scotia and Azeem puts on for Toronto. Azeem is known for his seamless flow and intricate wordplay. At a time when there is a blur between creativity and mediocrity, Azeem Haq is on a mission to redefine Hip Hop with authenticity. Follow Azeem Haq on IG @azeemhaqmusic.