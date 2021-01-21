Who is hip hop artist Danny Jai? Learn more about him here.

Allhiphop recently chopped it up with Danny Jai to discuss his new music project and his life story.

 

Allhiphop: Tell us a little bit about how growing up in Texas influences your music?

Danny: I’m from the most southern part of Texas, the Rio Grande Valley. My first EP was titled RGV, a tribute to home lyrically and vibrationally. RGV is also an acronym for Real Good Vibez, which is an ongoing music and lifestyle reference that comes out in my music.

Allhiphop: What does it mean to you to be a Mexican-American rapper in today’s music scene?

Danny: I love my heritage, & love the culture of hip hop! In most of my songs that love comes together and blends so beautifully.

Allhiphop: How did you link with Tory Lanez and who came up with the theme for “You and I”

Danny: My boy Abraham Diaw from Senegal connected my team with Lanez team & GP Radio. From there everything just clicked

Allhiphop: Tell us about the forthcoming music video.

Danny: It’s flashy, sexy, & impressionable. I’m excited and can’t wait to share with listeners.

Allhiphop: Can you tell us a little bit about your upcoming album and what we can expect? Any other features?

Danny: Currently, taking it single by single for now, already have a handful of unreleased records the team can’t wait to put out.

Allhiphop: How would you describe your sound and what sets you apart from other rappers?

Danny: My sound is a vibe. A good vibe. A RealGoodVibe.

Allhiphop: Who are your dream collabs?
Danny: Lil Wayne & Chris Brown. 2022, speak it to life.

Watch Danny Jai’s New Music Video!

https://www.instagram.com/riodannyjai/

