50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West's Tweet About Kim Kardashian

The outspoken mogul chimes in on the social media rant everyone is talking about.

(AllHipHop News) #PrayForYe is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter. The world is watching Kanye West use the platform to share random thoughts about his family, Bill Cosby, NBC, Nelson Mandela, Anna Wintour, Pusha T, and more.

Many social media users are expressing concern for the billionaire entertainer as it appears he could be experiencing a bipolar manic episode. West has openly talked about his mental health diagnosis in the past.

50 Cent took to Instagram to offer his thoughts about West's epic multi-message Twitter rant, which has now been deleted from the site. In particular, the G-unit leader focused on a tweet about Kim Kardashian.

Kanye accused his wife of trying to have him locked up for crying hysterically at a weekend "campaign rally" over once wanting to abort his firstborn child. He also referenced Jordan Peele's award-winning film Get Out.

"👀oh sh*t, fool you said you almost killed your daughter.🤦‍♂️😳Your wife knows best sit your ass down. Happy wife happy life," wrote 50 on Instagram.

Kanye West and 50 Cent have a long history together. The two Hip Hop stars were engaged in a historic same-week album sales battle in 2007. Ye's Graduation outsold Fiddy's Curtis, 957,000 copies to 691,000 copies, in the projects' first week of release.