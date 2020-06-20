"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

Rapper Hurricane Chris is in some serious trouble in Shreveport, Louisiana where he is accused of killing a man.

According to police, the rapper, best known for the hit single "A Bay Bay" was locked up in Shreveport early this morning June 19th.

The cops were called to a local gas station in response to a shooting just after 1 a.m., where they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., became involved in a dispute with a man he claimed was trying to steal his vehicle.

However, the cops released footage showing Hurricane Chris acting as the aggressor and investigators have learned the vehicle was stolen.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

Hurricane Chris is facing a charge of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things.