Dave East Affiliate King Shooter Dies, Allegedly Due To Covid-19

Reports are emerging that Queens rapper has died from complications from coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Queens rapper King Shooter has died from complications from coronavirus, according to numerous sources with AllHipHop.

King Shooter, formally known as Kiing Shooter, is largely known from his affiliation and songs with Dave East, but was able to make his own mark as a rapper.

Sources with AllHipHop offered unverified reasons for his death that included Covid-19, but also a preexisting liver condition that may have exacerbated the matter.

Boston singer Millyz was one of the first to send his condolences out to Shooter.

Previously, King Shooter posted a cryptic message that alluded to both Hennessy and coronavirus. In an IG post, he said, "This Can’t Be Life 🤦🏾‍♂️I Said Henny Was Stronger Than The Rona I Ain’t Kno It Was That Strong 🤦🏾‍♂️ No More Drinkin For Me 🙅🏾‍♂️."

After the initial post, Shooter seemed optimistic and spoke about his return. On April 24, he said, "Watch How I Bounce Bacc 10x Stronger 😈" and April 25, "Try To Kicc Me While I’m Down And Watch How I Move When I Come Bacc 😈."

King Shooter was signed to Mass Appeal Records.

AllHipHop will continue to give updates on this report.