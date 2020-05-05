AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Dave East Affiliate King Shooter Dies, Allegedly Due To Covid-19

illseed

Reports are emerging that Queens rapper has died from complications from coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Queens rapper King Shooter has died from complications from coronavirus, according to numerous sources with AllHipHop.

King Shooter, formally known as Kiing Shooter, is largely known from his affiliation and songs with Dave East, but was able to make his own mark as a rapper.

Sources with AllHipHop offered unverified reasons for his death that included Covid-19, but also a preexisting liver condition that may have exacerbated the matter. 

Boston singer Millyz was one of the first to send his condolences out to Shooter. 

Previously, King Shooter posted a cryptic message that alluded to both Hennessy and coronavirus. In an IG post, he said, "This Can’t Be Life 🤦🏾‍♂️I Said Henny Was Stronger Than The Rona I Ain’t Kno It Was That Strong 🤦🏾‍♂️ No More Drinkin For Me 🙅🏾‍♂️."

After the initial post, Shooter seemed optimistic and spoke about his return. On April 24, he said, "Watch How I Bounce Bacc 10x Stronger 😈" and April 25, "Try To Kicc Me While I’m Down And Watch How I Move When I Come Bacc 😈."

King Shooter was signed to Mass Appeal Records. 

AllHipHop will continue to give updates on this report. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wiz Khalifa To Livestream "Stay At Home" Virtual Reality Concert In Oculus Venues

Find out how you can take part in the Supersphere-backed VR music event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

Chris Brown & Young Thug Face Criticism For 'Slime & B' Song Titled "She Bumped Her Head"

Gunna is featured on the record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SoundCloud Launches Twitch Channel With Shows Featuring Vic Mensa & Other Industry Insiders

Soulection founder Joe Kay will kick off the slate of programming.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ Jazzy Jeff, D-Nice, Just Blaze & More To Play “Break The Monotony Block Party” In Celebration Of ‘The Fresh Prince’

IG users will get to listen to 12 hours of music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan The Stallion Scores Her First Top 10 Song On The Hot 100 Chart With “Savage”

Congratulations to the Houston Hottie. 🎊🍾🎉

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kid Cudi Celebrates Earning His First #1 On The Hot 100 With “The Scotts”

The collaboration with La Flame debuts atop the chart.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Tjay Apologizes For Losing His Composure Online & Releases ‘State Of Emergency’ Mixtape Trailer

After a ton of social media controversy, will the teenager be able to officially claim the KONY crown with his new project?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

#AllHipHopHuntinSeason Challenge Brings Lloyd Banks Out Of Retirement

Considered one of the best punchers in Hip-Hop by the “who's who” in the culture, few have heard a peep from Lloyd Banks in years. That’s until now.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tomi504Boy