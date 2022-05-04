Eminem will be inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Class alongside legends like Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran and others!

Detroit rapper Eminem is a part of the 2022 Rock and Roll Class of Inductees.

According to the Detroit Free Press, his induction checked off a few historical milestones for the artist.

The rapper made it into the prestigious club the first year he was eligible, showing just how much the industry professionals, executives, and fans wanted him in.

It almost seems lopsided when you line him up with the other artists in his class: Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, and Lionel Richie.

The second milestone is that he is the 20th performer from Detroit to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the institution’s 36-year history.

The third milestone, probably one of the most startling ones, is the second solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z being the first.

That means he leaped over Nas, Biggie, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and many others that inspired him and came before him.

Regardless, he does belong there.

You become more intelligent listening to Eminem. In a study of almost 100 top artists in over 25 genres of music, Eminem had the most expansive vocabulary. CNN reports he has used 8,818 unique words in his chart-topping songs.

He bests Jay-Z (6,899 unique words), Tupac (6,569 unique words), Kanye (5,069 unique words), and Bob Dylan (4,883 unique words). And with over 227 million records sold, he is the best-selling rapper of all time.

Which was one of the reasons his 2022 Super Bowl performance was so powerful. But not all people believe those factors are important.

One Twitter user said, “I don’t see Eminem as rock and roll. Appears the theme this year is ‘diversity.’ Doesn’t matter, he got a lot of votes and he’s someone’s favorite. I don’t think RRHOF has been about what’s ‘fair.’ Otherwise Rush would have made it in before they did.”

I don’t see Eminem as rock and roll. Appears the theme this year is “diversity”. Doesn’t matter, he got a lot of votes and he’s someone’s favorite. I don’t think RRHOF has been about what’s “fair”. Otherwise Rush would have made it in before they did. — Kevin Esmeier (@KevinEsmeier) May 4, 2022

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on November 5th at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The show will air subsequently on HBO and HBO Max streaming.